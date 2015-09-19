31 degrees of heat predicted tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow 31 degrees of heat forecasted in Azerbaijani regions.

Report was told in the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On September 20 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Gloomy weather is expected in the morning and evening. Mild south wind will blow.

Air temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 18-22 at night and 25-29 degrees in the afternoon.

Tomorrow dry weather is expected in regions of Azerbaijan. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

At night temperature will be 14-19, in the afternoon 26-31 degrees of Celsius, in the mountains at night 9-14 degrees, in the afternoon 19-24 degrees of heat.