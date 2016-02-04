Zeynal Naghdaliyev: About 30,000 jobs were defined

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'There are workers, who have been dismissed from the structures to suspend its activities. They must be provided with work'.

Report informs, Deputy Head of Presidential Administration, Head of Department on Work with Regional Authorities and local Self-government of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Republic, Zeynal Naghdaliyev said.

He mentioned that, President Ilham Aliyev has put a relevant commitment on executive bodies of the country.

According to him, about 30,000 jobs were defined: "This issue will be regulated by both central and local executive bodies. Of course, salaries will be in accordance with the rules. Each family should be provided with a certain income."