Zakir Garalov appeals to Russian Prosecutor General for crime committed against Azerbaijanis

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov appealed to Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika regarding the crime committed against Azerbaijanis in St. Petersburg city of the Russian Federation.

Report was told in the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

According to the information, unlawful action committed against Azerbaijani family criticized in the appeal. In addition, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov appealed to Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Yury Chaika related to acts of violence of police officer against the citizen of the Russian Federation Irada Rajabaliyeva, engaged in entrepreneurial activity, and her underage children in St. Petersburg in July of this year.

Unlawful action committed against Azerbaijani family criticized in the appeal.