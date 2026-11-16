Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Weekly summary of Azerbaijani President's activities shared on his social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 07:54
    Weekly summary of Azerbaijani President's activities shared on his social media accounts
    Ilham Aliyev

    A video summarizing President Ilham Aliyev's weekly activities was shared on his official social media accounts.

    Report presents the post:

    Weekly summary of Azerbaijani President's activities shared on his social media accounts

    Ilham Aliyev Weekly summary
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında həftəlik fəaliyyəti ilə bağlı icmal yayımlanıb
    Video
    В аккаунтах президента в соцсетях опубликован обзор его деятельности за неделю
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

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