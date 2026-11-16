Weekly summary of Azerbaijani President's activities shared on his social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 16 November, 2026
- 07:54
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A video summarizing President Ilham Aliyev's weekly activities was shared on his official social media accounts.
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Weekly summary of Azerbaijani President's activities shared on his social media accounts
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