Wagons carrying inmates in Azerbaijan to be equipped with surveillance cameras and alarm systems

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Special wagons carrying inmates in Azerbaijan will be equipped with technical control, surveillance cameras and alarm systems.

Report informs that in this regard the Ministry of Justice has made changes to the “Instructions on convoying of arrestees and inmates”.

According to Article 2 of the Instruction (Principles of ), the orders for convoying the convict should be provided at least three business days before the convoying and should be addressed to the headquarters of Penitentiary Service. At present this period will be 5 days, not 3 days.

According to the change applied in the Instruction, the previously convicted guide was forbidden to be assigned to the private wagons.

In addition, prisoners were banned to smoke in a private car and a wagon.

According to the amendment in the Instruction, special devices will be applied to prevent the attempts to cross the security line at the courthouses.

Notably, convicts Ali Agami and Etibar Mammadov fled at Bilajari station on October 22 night, 2017 on the way from Lankaran to Baku in wagons.