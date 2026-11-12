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    Vugar Zifaroghlu: Ideology of Azerbaijanism should be promoted more widely

    Domestic policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 16:59
    Vugar Zifaroghlu: Ideology of Azerbaijanism should be promoted more widely

    The ideology of Azerbaijanism should be promoted more widely, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Vugar Zifaroghlu told journalists, Report informs.

    Speaking on the sidelines of a roundtable discussion titled "The Idea of Azerbaijanism: Media Activities and the Challenges of a New Era", he said that modern society faces a number of serious challenges, including information warfare and manipulation.

    "At the same time, ideological objectives are among the main targets of information warfare. In this regard, the ideology of Azerbaijanism is important not only for protecting our national and moral values and traditions of statehood, but also for bringing us closer together around this ideology in the face of information warfare and the challenges of the new era. By drawing on the fundamental principles this ideology teaches us, we can counter existing forms of manipulation and the methods of information warfare directed against us," he said.

    Zifaroghlu added that the Azerbaijanism ideology is a fundamental principle of national statehood.

    "In this regard, the challenges arising from this ideology play a particularly important role in our efforts to combat information warfare and media manipulation, which we sometimes face today, as well as in developing society's own ability to recognize and respond to these problems," he noted.

    The chairman added that promoting the ideology of Azerbaijanism and educating young people in a spirit of patriotism are among the key issues that the media should currently keep on its agenda.

    "What we are seeing on social media, as well as various forms of manipulation on different topics over the past month and malicious campaigns targeting Azerbaijan, clearly compel us as journalists to approach these issues with particular sensitivity," he said.

    Vugar Zifaroglu Azerbaijan's Press Council
    Vüqar Zifəroğlu: Azərbaycançılıq ideologiyası daha çox təbliğ olunmalıdır
    Вугар Зифароглу: Идеологию азербайджанства следует продвигать активнее
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