Video recorded after Tovuz clashes shown in Baku court

    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Domestic policy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 15:56
    The trial at the Baku Military Court continued on October 30 in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia.

    According to Report, documents were read out during the court session.

    Additionally, following a request by the accused David Ishkhanyan, a video recording made after the Tovuz events of 2020 (Tovuz clashes – ed.) was examined. The video was originally published on YouTube on August 28, 2020.

    It should be recalled that Ishkhanyan's lawyer had petitioned for this video to be reviewed at the court session on October 24.

    The footage shows Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awarding Armenian servicemen in Sardarabad. Speaking at the event, which was also attended by Arayik Harutyunyan, Pashinyan stated that all those being honored were active participants in the July clashes.

    Prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev questioned the accused Araik Harutyunyan.

    The accused stated that representatives of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic were always invited to such events held in the Republic of Armenia, and that the meeting included discussions on Armenia's security, the army's readiness, and possible war scenarios.

    Baku Military Court Arayik Harutyunyan war crimes David Ishkhanyan
