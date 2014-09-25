UNDP to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Administrator Helen Clark will visit Azerbaijan on October 1-4, 2014.

Report informs referring to the website of UNDP, the objectives of the visit are toreiterate the organization’s high level of support for the sustainable development of Azerbaijan; emphasize the government’s achievements in many areas of economic and social development; and acknowledge the readiness of Azerbaijan to embark on the path of becoming a full-fledged member of the donor community.

Ms. Clark plans to participate in the fourth annual Baku International Humanitarian Forum. She will also meet with high-level government officials, women politicians, the UN Country Team, and accredited diplomatic missions in the country. The UNDP Administrator will visit UNDP projects in Azerbaijan and give a lecture on post-2015 Development Agenda and Global Sustainable Development Goals at ADA University.

Helen Clark will be accompanied by the Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, Ms. Cihan Sultanoglu, as well as by other UN officials.

The last visit of UNDP Administrator to Azerbaijan took place in 1996.