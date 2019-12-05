Two more ASAN service centers may be commissioned in Baku next year

Two ASAN service centers in Baku and another one in the region are expected to open next year, deputy chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Salmanov said.

According to Report, he said the new ASAN service centers in the capital city will be located in the Narimanov district and the Khatai district, near the Ukrainian ring.

According to Salmanov, the construction of the second center of ASAN service in Sumqayit will begin next year.

“Sumqayit is one of the largest cities where many people live. Therefore, there is a high demand for services," he said.