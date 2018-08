Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed decree of dismissal of the head of executive power of Lachin region Akif Salimov.

Report informs, according to the order, Akif Ismayil oglu Salimov dismissed from the position of the head of executive power of Lachin district.

By another order of the president, Mahmoud Nayfali Guliyev dismissed from the position of head of executive power of Jabrayil region.