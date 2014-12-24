Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today is birthday of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev. Report informs, head of Azerbaijan state celebrates his 53rd birthday.

Ilham Heydar oghlu Aliyev was born on December 24, 1961, in Baku. He attended a secondary school in Baku from 1967 till 1977. He entered the Moscow State University of International Relations (MSUIR) in 1977. After his graduation, Mr. Aliyev continued his education as a postgraduate student in MSUIR in 1982. He finalized his research works and received a PhD degree in history in 1985. During the years of 1985-1990, he gave lectures at the Moscow State University of International Relations. He led a group of private industrial-commercial enterprises from 1991 to 1994. He was the vice-president and later the first vice-president of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in 1994-2003. He was actively involved in the implementation of Heydar Aliyev’s oil strategy. He is an author of numerous research works on geopolitical aspects of oil strategy of sovereign Azerbaijan. He holds a degree of doctor of political sciences. He was twice elected to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 1995 and 2000. Mr. Ilham Aliyev is the President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan since 1997. For his great contribution to the development of sports and Olympic movement, Mr. Aliyev was awarded the highest order of International Olympic Committee.

He was elected as a deputy chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party in 1999, the first deputy chairman in 2001 and the chairman of the Party in 2005. Since that date, he is the chairman of NAP (YAP).

He was the head of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation to Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe (PACE) from 2001 to 2003.

He was elected as Deputy-Chairman of Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe and member of the PACE Bureau in January 2003. Following the approval of the Milli Mejlis (Parliament), he was appointed as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan in August 4, 2003. He stopped his activity as a Member of Parliament due to his appointment to the post of Prime minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He was elected as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in October 15, 2003. More than 76% of voters supported Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy during the elections. He assumed his post on 31 October, 2003.

Mr. Aliyev was awarded a medal and diploma of honorable member of PACE for his active participation in PACE events and commitment to European values in April, 2004.

Ilham Aliyev was elected to the second term of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, after acquiring 88% of votes of electorate in the elections, held on October 15, 2008. He started to execute the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 24, 2008.

As a result of the presidential elections, held on October 9, 2013, Ilham Aliyev was re-elected by a majority of voters as a President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 84.54% of voters supported his candidacy. Ilham Aliyev took office on October 19, 2013.

President Aliyevs’ honorary names, orders, and awards include: Heydar Aliyev Order (the Republic of Azerbaijan), Ihsan Dogramacı Prize for International Relations for Peace (Turkey), The Star of Romania Order (Romania), King Abdul Aziz Order (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Order of Honor (Georgia), Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor (France), Sheikhulislam Order (Republic of Azerbaijan), Prepodobniy Sergiy Rodonejskiy first degree Order of Russian Orthodox Church, Grand Cordon Order of Merit (International Military Sport Council), Honorary decoration of International Confederation of Sport Organizations of CIS countries, highest order of FİLA Sport legend, Grand Cross of Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland (Republic of Poland), Order of Prince Yaroslav Mudry of 1st Class (Ukraine), Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order (Kuwait), Gold medal of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Badge of Honor of European Fair Play Movement, Order of the Three Stars (Commander of the Grand Cross) (Latvian Republic); The National Order "Faithful Service" in rank of Grand Cross Special Order (Romania), Order of “İsmoili Somoni” (Tajikistan) Honorary Doctor of Lincoln University (USA), Honorary Doctor of the Moscow State University of International Relations, Honorary Professor of L.N.Gumilev Eurasian National University (Kazakhstan), Honorary Doctor of Bilkent University (Turkey), Honorary Doctor of National Academy for Taxes (Ukraine), Honorary Doctor of Oil-Gas University of Ploesti (Romania), Honorary Professor of University of National and World Economy (Bulgaria), Honorary Doctor of Kyung Hee University (South Korea), Honorary Doctor of Jordan University (Jordan), Honorary Doctor in Social Sciences of the Corvinus University (Republic of Hungary), Honorary Professor of Moscow State University (Russian Federation), Honorary Doctor of the Kiev National University named after Taras Shevchenko (Ukraine), Honorary Professor of the Turkmenistan State University after Makhtumkuli (Turkmenistan), Honorary Doctor of the Baku State University (Azerbaijan), Honorary Professor of the Belarusian State University (Belarus), Honorary Doctor of the Ankara University (Turkey), Honorary Doctor of Cukurova University (Turkey).

"Report' News Agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday and wishes him long life, rebust health and success in his acivity!

