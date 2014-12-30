​The implementation process of the President's order on pardon started

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ The implementation process of the Presidential Order "to pardon a number of sentenced individuals.started.

Report informs, by this presidential decree 87 individuals were pardoned. Among them, there were the chief editor of "Khural" Avez Zeynalli, chief editor of "PS Nota" Sardar Alibeyli, lawyer Gurban Mammadov, members of the Nida Civil Movement Zaur Gurbanly and Uzeyir Mammadov.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to pardon 87 prisoners. Of these, 79 are released from prison, three people released from correctional work, and five people from fines.

According to the presidential decree, the decision on pardon was made after the appeals of a number of prisoners, their family members, the Commissioner for Human Rights, the human rights organizations, addressed to the President of Azerbaijan, was taken into account the personality, health status, marital status of prisoners, their behaviour while serving their sentence and proceeding from the principles of humanism.



