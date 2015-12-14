 Top
    State Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service established on basis of Azerbaijani MNS

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant decree

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 14, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on establishment of State Security Service of Azerbaijan Republic and Foreign Intelligence Service of Azerbaijan Republic on basis of the Ministry of National Security

    Report informs, in accordance with decree, both agencies are established under Ministry of National Security of Azerbaijan Republic.

    In accordance with the orders of the President Ilham Aliyev dated on December 14, Madat Guliyev appointed to the post of Chief of State Security Service and Orkhan Sultanov to  the position of the Chief of Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

