Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Smoking in public places will be banned in Azerbaijan during next two years.

Report informs, document 'Strategy for 2015-2020 on combating non-infectious diseases in the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, includes a provision on this issue.

Restrictions on tobacco products will be implemented in 2016-2017.

In accordance with the document, legislation on tobacco control will be improved. Thus, tobacco use in public places as well as in public transport will be banned; promotion and sponsorship of tobacco sale will be banned; large and impressive pictorial warning about damage of tobacco to health will be reflected on all tobacco products; excise tax on tobacco products will be increased till 2020; tobacco consumption will be reduced to 15%.