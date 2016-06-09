Siyavush Novruzov: "Opposition can't hold a rally due to lack of social base"

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Opposition in Azerbaijan cannot hold a rally due to lack of social base and constituents. The processes are most active during the election period. During the last elections we witnessed that no party can collect more than 300 people."

Report informs, Deputy Executive Secretary of NAP (New Azerbaijan Party), Chairman of the Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations of Milli Majlis, Siyavush Novruzov said.

He said that the center of the city is allocated and during the rally but opposition cannot take action: "PLace allocated for rally is densely populated place. Despite all this, people are not taking part in the rally. In other words, there is no social base, and therefore they bring up excuse."

S.Novruzov said the government does not put pressure on those who participate in the rally: "Freedom of assembly in Azerbaijan is fully ensured. Opposition brings up such excuses due to lack of social base. Those who want to hold a meeting appeal to Baku City Executive Power. Then executive power allocates relevant space. Baku City Main Police Office also ensures their safety."

Notably, on June 8, Deputy head of the Musavat party Tofiq Yaqublu said to Report that there were no actions on the agenda of the National Council and Musavat Party.