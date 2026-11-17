A study has been prepared within the Sites of Memory of Western Azerbaijan project on the history of the Azerbaijani village of Shor Ali (now Shoghakat) on the territory of modern-day Armenia, which became deserted following the expulsion of Azerbaijanis in the late 1980s, Report informs.

The village in Armenia, where Azerbaijanis lived until the late 1980s, is first mentioned in Tsarist-era sources under the name Shor Ali, and later as Nadezhdino.

During the Soviet era, the village was called Shorzha. In 2017, as part of the policy of Armenization and the destruction of Azerbaijani heritage in Armenia, it was renamed Shoghakat. Since 1995, the village has been part of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province. From the mid-18th century until the Russian conquest, the territory of the village belonged to the Goycha mahal of the Iravan Khanate.

In 1829–1832, on the instructions of the Russian authorities, a cameral description of the territories of the former Irevan and Nakhchivan khanates was compiled. According to the data provided in the document, 140 people lived in the village of Shor Ali, all of whom were Azerbaijanis. In the mid-19th century, the local Turkic population was evicted from the village by the Tsarist authorities. In its place, the village of Nadezhdino was established, where Molokans from the inner governorates of the Russian Empire were settled.

In 1873, the village had a population of 311, all of whom were Russians. At the end of 1920, Soviet power was proclaimed in Armenia, and in 1921 the communist regime was finally established in the country. Following this, Azerbaijanis began gradually returning to the village. According to Armenian sources, Azerbaijanis lived in the village until the late 1980s. In 1922, 500 people lived in the village, 6 of whom were Azerbaijanis.

In 1926, 469 people lived in the village, including 31 Azerbaijanis. In 1970, the village's population stood at 894, in 1979 at 956, and in 1989 at 410. In the late 1980s, following Armenian territorial claims to Garabagh and the escalation of tensions between the two republics, Azerbaijanis were completely expelled from the territory of the Armenian SSR.

In 2021–2024, as part of the preparation of the book "The Perished Civilization," large-scale fieldwork was carried out across Armenia, including in remote mountainous areas, to identify and document Azerbaijani heritage. During this fieldwork, an Azerbaijani cemetery with dozens of gravestones, some of which have survived, was discovered on the territory of the village. Some of the gravestones date back to the second half of the 1980s.