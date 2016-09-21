Shahin Aliyev: Formation of Vice President institute meets democratic standards

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Venice Commission's opinion is wrong'.

Report informs, Chief of Legislation and Legal Examination Department of the Presidential Administration Shahin Aliyev said.

He said it is declared that the opinion is based on Article 159 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan: 'No Article 159 exists in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

Sh.Aliyev noted that formation of the vice president institute meets democratic standards: 'On which democratic standards based their claims? No such case exists. Everyone recognizes the US as a democratic country. Institute of Vice President exists in this country. And no one calls it an anti-democratic country'.

PA official said that the Cabinet of Ministers isn't involved in such reforms: 'Institutional structure of the Cabinet of Ministers is not intended for such activities. That is, it cannot fully complete the quick function in regard with the reforms'.

He noted that Venice Commission's opinion is not based on the practice of any country: 'The drafts, put to referendum, adapted to the constitution. Also, extending president's term of office to 7 years also became a subject of controversy. Such a period is applied in many countries of the world. Every 3 of 5 years Azerbaijan is in condition of election. The way out is extending president's term of office to 7 years'.