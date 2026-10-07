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    Security chief: Azerbaijan has recovered remains of 913 missing persons

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 10:54
    Security chief: Azerbaijan has recovered remains of 913 missing persons

    As of October 1, 2026, the remains of 913 missing persons have been located and recovered, according to Ali Naghiyev, Head of Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS) and Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, Report informs.

    Speaking at the 4th International Conference within the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Naghiyev said that forensic examinations of the recovered remains indicate that many Azerbaijanis who were killed had been subjected to torture.

    He stressed that the concealment of prisoners of war and hostages from international organizations, their torture and killing, and attempts to cover up these crimes constitute gross violations of international law.

    "As a result of forensic DNA examinations, the identities of 328 individuals who went missing during the First Karabakh War have been established. The remains of 273 of them have been returned to their families and laid to rest in accordance with national and religious traditions. Of those buried, 225 were military personnel and 48 were civilians. Among the civilians were 15 women and two children."

    Naghiyev also assured families that no missing person has been forgotten.

    "The State Commission will continue to mobilize all available resources and expand international cooperation to determine the fate of missing persons," he said.

    Missing persons Ali Naghiyev State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Baku Dialogue
    DTX rəisi: 913 itkin şəxsə aid meyit qalıqları aşkarlanıb
    Глава СГБ: На освобожденных территориях обнаружены останки 913 пропавших без вести
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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