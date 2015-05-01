Rules on changing work schedule came into force in Azerbaijan - LIST

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the Order of the Cabinet of Ministers, the rules on changing work schedule came into force.

Report informs, the order was signed on the occassion of the European Games Baku-2015 to be held on June 12-28.

These regulations referring to employees working in state and non-state enterprises and organizations located in Baku city.

In accordance with the rules, from May 1 to July 1, the work schedule of employees (except for employees of educational institutions and those on duty) of the state authorities, enterprises and organizations operating in Baku has been determined in a graded manner, considering their labor function.

Due to the Order,

25 percent employees will work from 8:00 to 17:00,

25 percent from 8:30 to 17:30,

25 percent from 9:00 to 18:00,

and 25 percent from 9:30 to 18:30.

Moreover, it was recommended,

50 percent of employees will work from 8:00 to 17:00 (except for employees of educational institutions and those on duty) of non-governmental enterprises and organizations operating in Baku,

and another 50 percent from 8:30 to 17:30.