Azerbaijan changes the funeral rules of killed military servants

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ First session of Milli Majlis's Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Committee was held.

Report informs, in the session, firstly, minute of silence was observed for memory of persons died during accident in stationary deep sea base No. 10 of 'Guneshli' field of SOCAR remembered with.

Ziyafat Asgarov, First Deputy of Milli Majlis Chairman, Committee Chairman provided information about issues on agenda.

At first, draft law 'On changes to 'Garrison and Guard Duty Charter of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan' was heard.

Then changes to laws 'Internal Charter of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan', 'Regulations on Military Service', 'Border Troops', 'State Border of the Republic of Azerbaijan' heard.

It was noted that changes are related with applying law 'On Sea Ports' and of editing nature.

Law 'On service in bodies of Emergency Situations' will be amended regarding changes to law 'On Public Service'.

After discussions draft laws recommended to Milli Majlis plenary session.