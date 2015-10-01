Prosecutor General: 270 criminal cases filed on corruption charges in the first half of 2015

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ "During the first half of this year, the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under Prosecutor General conducted a preliminary investigation on 270 criminal cases."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General, Zakir Garalov said.

According to him, the criminal cases were filed mainly on the facts of misappropriation and waste, fraud, abuse of office, receiving a bribe (passive bribery), assigning authority official, fraudulent use of official position, use of forged documents and other facts.

"During this period, 99 criminal cases against 158 individuals sent to the court", he said.

In 2014, the General Directorate for Combating Corruption directed to the court 206 criminal cases against 333 persons, out of which 171 criminal proceedings were linked with causing property damage. The investigation was provided compensation in the amount of 76 million manats for 72% of the data of criminal cases.

According to the Prosecutor General, in the first half of 2015 the General Directorate was considered 5150 petitions and complaints, of which 3414 received in the "hot line" of the Prosecutor Office. In the first half of this year, at the General Directorate were considered 95 appeals and information of a criminal nature, of which 14 were related to bribery, 20 abuse of authority, 30 fraud, 15 assignment, 2 using forged documents, 1 false bankruptcy 3 illegal business, 1 illegal use of trademarks, 5 other crimes. During this period, the operational department of the Main Directorate conducted 10 operational activities, as a result of which 10 people were detained at the scene on the fact of corruption".