Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Yashar Gahraman Mammadov the 2nd degree "For Service to Motherland" Order.

Report informs, Y.Mammadov was awarded for his contribution to the social and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, Y.Mammadov is the Head of the Guba district Executive Power.