President signs order to award Azerbaijani athletes who delivered top performances at 6th Islamic Solidarity Games

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to reward Azerbaijani athletes who achieved top-tier results at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Saudi Arabia"s capital, Riyadh, as well as their coaches and other specialists involved in the preparation process.

Report informs via AZERTAC that under the presidential order, 1,900,000 manats have been allocated from the 2025 President"s Reserve Fund to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has been instructed to develop and approve, within 10 days, the rules governing the distribution of funds intended for rewarding athletes, their coaches, and other specialists who demonstrated exceptional performance in preparing athletes for the Games. These rules will take into account the level of competition, the number of medals for top results, participation in individual or team events, and the granting of monetary rewards.

The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with ensuring the financing.