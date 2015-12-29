 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​President’s Decree on Pardon completed

    There are 18 foreigners among pardoned

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Penitentiary Service of Justice Ministry of Azerbaijan has completed the Presidential Decree on pardon signed on December 28.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the Decree on pardon due to the upcoming World Azerbaijani’s Solidarity Day and the New Year.

    The act covers 210 people. 198 imprisoned were exempted from serving the remainder of their sentences, three were exempted from serving the remainder of corrective labor, and nine from fine penalties.

    There are 18 foreigners among the pardoned convicts.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi