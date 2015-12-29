​President’s Decree on Pardon completed

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Penitentiary Service of Justice Ministry of Azerbaijan has completed the Presidential Decree on pardon signed on December 28.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the Decree on pardon due to the upcoming World Azerbaijani’s Solidarity Day and the New Year.

The act covers 210 people. 198 imprisoned were exempted from serving the remainder of their sentences, three were exempted from serving the remainder of corrective labor, and nine from fine penalties.

There are 18 foreigners among the pardoned convicts.