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    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 12:16
    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

    On April 23, Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Heydar Aliyev Center, Report informs.

    The Latvian President was briefed about the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is considered one of the rare pearls of world architecture.

    The Center's activities are aimed at in-depth study and research of the state philosophy of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, the ideology of Azerbaijaniism, and the heritage of the National Leader.

    In a virtual format, the Heydar Aliyev Museum at the Center showcases several aspects of the concept of the National Leader's activities both in the Soviet era and during the years of Azerbaijan"s independence.

    President Edgars Rinkēvičs also viewed the cars that National Leader Heydar Aliyev used during his leadership of Azerbaijan from 1969 to 2003.

    The Latvian President familiarized himself with the "Pearls of Azerbaijan" exhibition, highlighting the rich history and culture of Azerbaijan, as well as unique exhibits related to the rich natural resources, centuries-old history and cultural heritage of the country. The exhibition also features carpets, national costumes and ancient coins, etc.

    He also viewed the "Classic cars exhibition" and then, signed the guest book.

    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku
    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku
    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku
    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku
    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku
    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku
    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku
    Edgars Rinkēvičs Heydar Aliyev Center
    Photo
    Edqars Rinkeviçs Heydər Əliyev Mərkəzində olub
    Photo
    Эдгарс Ринкевичс посетил Центр Гейдара Алиева

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