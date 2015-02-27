President of Azerbaijan signed an order on establishment of a new industrial park

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On establishment of Mingachevir industrial park". Report informs, the order signed to ensure the sustainable development of non-oil sector in the country, business support organizations based on modern technologies of industrial competitiveness and increasing employment in the manufacturing sector.

According to the order an industrial park to be established in Mingachevir. Mingachevir Industrial Park is an area where is available the necessary infrastructure and governance structures for entrepreneurial activity, for the production of competitive products and services through the use of modern technology to facilitate the effective operation and development of entrepreneurship.

Events related to the organization, development activities of the Minchechevir industrial park and its management, are carried out by the Company with limited liability "Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park" (hereinafter - the Company), established under the Ministry of Economy and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan part 4 of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan of 21 December 2011 No. 548 "On the establishment of" Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park".

Ministry of Economy and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan to take the necessary measures to ensure that the demolition of buildings and structures existing in the territory of Mingachevir Industrial Park, creating external and internal infrastructure (electric and thermal energy, gas, water, sewage, communications, transportation, fire protection, production facilities, administrative, social and other infrastructure) and other services for the effective implementation of business, the Company to provide assistance in the organization, development activities Minchechevir industrial park and its management, as well as to ensure the implementation of measures relating to the definition of priority areas for manufactured and processing industry products.

The Cabinet of Ministers was commissioned in two months to ensure the permanent transfer of the Company's leasehold land plot Open Joint Stock Company "Mingachevir-Toxuju" area of 14.8 hectares for activities of Mingachevir Industrial Park.