President of Azerbaijan signed a decree on establishment of a new high-tech park

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree On creation of high-tech park in Mingachevir. Report informs the document was signed in order to ensure sustainable development and competitiveness of the economy, the expansion of innovative and high-tech industries based on modern scientific and technological achievements, research and development of modern complex for the development of new technologies.

According to the decree, on land of 1.3 hectares in Mingachevir located in the use of the Community of Limited Liability High Technology Park - Park VT subordinated to the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of the Azerbaijan Republic, Mingachevir high-tech park is being built.

The document refers to the need to establish that Mingachevir high-tech park is the site of infrastructure, material and technical base and governance structures necessary to carry out research and development work in order to prepare, develop or improve product innovation and high-tech applications (commercialization) of their results in the industrial, service and other industries.

The functions of the authorized body in relation Mingachevir high-tech park implemented by the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of the Azerbaijan Republic, and the organization and development activities of Mingachevir high-tech park and its management carried out by Community.

Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of the Azerbaijan Republic entrusted with assisting the Community in connection with the organization, development activities of Mingachevir high-tech park and its management, and the Cabinet of Ministers was commissioned to solve other issues arising from this Decree.