President Ilham Aliyev reviewed progress of work in complex of fountains and waterfalls

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 3, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed construction work in the complex of fountains and waterfalls in Khatai district of Baku.

Report informs, the Head of Executive Power of Baku Hajibala Abutalibov informed the President about the work done. It was noted that the complex, a length of 150 meters, will be built at the level of the most modern requirements.

More than 700 multi-colored lighting effects give special beauty to fountains. Works on landscaping, granite tiled stoves, setting of the most modern lighting system will be carried out in the area adjacent to the complex territory.

Thoroughly acquainted with the work in the complex of fountains and waterfalls, President Ilham Aliyev gave relevant instructions.