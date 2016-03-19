​President Ilham Aliyev: We are leading the world in many issues

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ This year has been declared the year of multiculturalism. Azerbaijan has set a model in this area. Our strength is in our unity. Azerbaijan is a multinational and multi-religious country. This is our wealth, we do protect and defend.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the nationwide festivities on the occasion of Nowruz holiday.

"I want to reiterate that we are leading the world in many issues. Development, independence, dignity, fundamental policy, religion-state relations, energy, transportation policy - these are today's realities of Azerbaijan. I am sure that we will successfully complete 2016, as well. Azerbaijan will provide successful development", Azerbaijani President said at the end of his speech.