    President Ilham Aliyev voted at polling station No.6

    Entering the polling station President Ilham Aliyev has received a ballot and voted in a cabin

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ A referendum to make amendments to the Constitution started across Azerbaijan on September 26.

    Report informs, turnout has been high at the polling station No.6 in Sabail constituency No.29 since early hours of Monday.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members arrived at the polling station.

    The President cast his vote here. The moment was watched by representatives of local and foreign media, as well as TV channels.

    Mehriban Aliyeva and the family members also cast their ballots.

