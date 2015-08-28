President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on appointment of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of the elections to the Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis, Report informs. According to the decree, the parliamentary elections was scheduled for November 1, 2015.
Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of the elections to the Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis, Report informs. According to the decree, the parliamentary elections was scheduled for November 1, 2015.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook