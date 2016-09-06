 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed one more school after major overhaul

    The press service of the President of Azerbaijan informed

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has reviewed the secondary school No. 229 in Nizami district of Baku city after major overhaul.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

