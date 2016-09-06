President Ilham Aliyev reviewed one more school after major overhaul

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has reviewed the secondary school No. 229 in Nizami district of Baku city after major overhaul.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has reviewed the secondary school No. 229 in Nizami district of Baku city after major overhaul.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook