Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with residents of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar villages in Aghdara

    Domestic policy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 17:59
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with residents of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar villages in Aghdara

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with residents of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar villages in the Ashaghi Oratagh village of the Aghdara district on January 13, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    President Ilham Aliyev Aghdara
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Ağdərənin Aşağı Oratağ kəndində Aşağı Oratağ, Çıldıran, Heyvalı və Çapar kəndlərinin sakinləri ilə görüşüb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Президент встретился с жителями сел Ашагы Оратаг, Чылдыран, Хейвалы и Чапар Агдеринского района

    Latest News

    19:01

    Hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated lands generate 750M kWh in 2025

    Energy
    18:49

    President Ilham Aliyev: Future development of Aghdara will be very bright

    Domestic policy
    18:47

    President: Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete, absolute victory as Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    18:45

    President of Azerbaijan: We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our hearts

    Domestic policy
    18:43

    President: Number of citizens returning to Garabagh increases every month

    Karabakh
    18:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev reviews Master Plan of Aghdara city

    Domestic policy
    18:38

    President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident there will be no more war

    Domestic policy
    18:30

    Minister: Opening borders with Türkiye to create new prospects for Armenia

    Region
    18:19

    Disaster losses drop in 2025, picture still 'alarming': Munich Re

    Other countries
    All News Feed