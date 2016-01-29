President Ilham Aliyev meets a group of Azerbaijani youth

Baku. 29 January.REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev met a group of Azerbaijani youth on January 29 on the occasion of 20th anniversary of First Forum of Azerbaijani Youth.

Report informs, saying celebration of 20th anniversary of First Forum of Youth after several days President Ilham Aliyev recommended youth to keep national values above all, be principal in patriotic and moral issues and expressed his confidence in further contribute of youth to the development of our country.

Then a group of youth were presented certificates of honors of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their productive activities in implementation of youth policy in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev stated his support for idea of holding several intellectual international games in our country.

Executive Director of Youth Foundation under the President Farhad Hajiyev provided information on projects, carried out by the foundation.

President Ilham Aliyev stated continuation of support and financial aid to the activity of the foundation in the future.

Senior Specialist of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, PhD in law Zafig Khalilov drew more involvement of youth in scientific researches into attention.

President Ilham Aliyev also stressed importance of this issue.

Then memorial photo was taken.