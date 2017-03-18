President Ilham Aliyev joins nationwide festivities on the occasion of Novruz holiday

© Azertag.az

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Nationwide festivities on the occasion of the national holiday of the people of Azerbaijan, Novruz, have been held in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva joined the Novruz festivities, Report informs.

The head of state and his wife arrived at the square in front of the Maiden Tower.

Boys and girls dressed in national costumes performed at the square.

Fighters carrying swords and shields reminiscent of Azerbaijan`s ancient history stood on the walls of the Old City and in the square.

Dada Gorgud gave his blessing and expressed hope for the spring holiday to bring abundance to the Azerbaijani people.

President Ilham Aliyev lit the Novruz bonfire.

The head of state made a speech.

Then President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva had a walkabout in the National Seaside Park.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife were welcomed by key characters of Novruz – Kosa and Kechal.

Kosa and Kechal congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and his wife on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva watched a holiday concert.

The head of state and his wife then viewed a fair dedicated to Novruz holiday.