Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on “dismissing Maharat Mustafayev from the post of the head of executive power of Nizami district in Ganja city”. Report informs, according to a decree, Maharat Mustafayev Mustafa was dismissed from the post of the head of executive power of Nizami district in Ganja city.