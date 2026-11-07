President Ilham Aliyev awards senior military ranks to several Defense Ministry servicemen

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Several servicemen of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense have been awarded senior military ranks.

According to Report, the relevant order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Acting in accordance with Clause 24 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the head of state ordered that the following servicemen of the Ministry of Defense be awarded senior military ranks:

The rank of Lieutenant General

Major General Zaur Zeynalabdul oglu Rustamov

The rank of Major General

Colonel Elnur Ali oglu Alasgarli

Colonel Hikmat Rovshan oglu Aliyev

Colonel Telman Asgar oglu Huseynov.