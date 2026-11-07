Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    President Ilham Aliyev awards senior military ranks to several Defense Ministry servicemen

    Domestic policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 13:46
    President Ilham Aliyev awards senior military ranks to several Defense Ministry servicemen

    Several servicemen of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense have been awarded senior military ranks.

    According to Report, the relevant order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Acting in accordance with Clause 24 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the head of state ordered that the following servicemen of the Ministry of Defense be awarded senior military ranks:

    The rank of Lieutenant General

    Major General Zaur Zeynalabdul oglu Rustamov

    The rank of Major General

    Colonel Elnur Ali oglu Alasgarli

    Colonel Hikmat Rovshan oglu Aliyev

    Colonel Telman Asgar oglu Huseynov.

    Ilham Aliyev Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan
    Müdafiə Nazirliyinin bir sıra hərbi qulluqçularına ali hərbi rütbələr verilib
    Ряду военнослужащих Минобороны Азербайджана присвоены высшие воинские звания
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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