President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new administrative building of Narimanov District Court

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of a new administrative building of the Narimanov District Court.

Report informs, the head of state first viewed the stands reflecting the old building of the Narimanov District Court, as well as the projects of modern court buildings and complexes, which were co-financed by the Government of Azerbaijan together with the World Bank and developed within the framework of the project "Progressive Justice and Modern Judicial Infrastructure" implemented by the Ministry of Justice.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov informed the head of state about the conditions created in the building.