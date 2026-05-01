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    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction

    Domestic policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 17:04
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members participated in the opening of Islam Safarli Street, covering the Sabail and Yasamal districts of Baku, on May 1, following its reconstruction, Report informs.

    Eldar Azizov, Head of the Baku City Executive Authority, briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the completed works.

    The area starting from Azerbaijan Avenue, including a section of Nigar Rafibayli Street and extending along Islam Safarli Street up to Mirzaagha Aliyev Street, has been fully renovated. This area now provides seamless pedestrian access to Central Park.

    Landscaping works were also carried out on eight streets intersecting with Islam Safarli Street, as well as on the sections leading to Tabriz Khalilbeyli and Mirza Ibrahimov streets. The total length of the renovated streets is 1,350 meters. Water and sewage lines in these streets were fully renewed, and gas lines were replaced with an underground system. In addition, reconstruction and restoration works were carried out on buildings of various purposes located along these streets. Necessary facilities, including seating areas, were installed for the recreation of residents and visitors, and extensive landscaping works were implemented.

    The implementation of the project provides direct pedestrian access from Fountains Square to Winter Park. The area also features architectural monuments of local importance built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which further enhances its appeal for both residents and visitors.

    The replacement of vehicle roads with pedestrian paths is expected to positively impact the activities of shops, cafes, and restaurants in the area, creating new opportunities for small businesses.

    It should be noted that Baku has become one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Consistent measures have been taken to modernize the city's social infrastructure and ensure the comfort of residents and visitors, and these projects are ongoing. It is no coincidence that visitors to the capital often express admiration for its beauty and cleanliness. The successful implementation of micromobility solutions in Baku, in line with modern urban planning trends, and the conversion of vehicle roads into pedestrian zones serve the comfort of both residents and tourists. The implementation of such projects in densely populated areas also contributes to urban development-oriented planning. Thus, these steps, as a key element of the capital's sustainable development strategy, play a special role in developing Baku as both a modern and pedestrian-friendly city.

    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Islam Safarli Street following reconstruction

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Arzu Aliyeva Leyla Aliyeva Alena Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev
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