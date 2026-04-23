President Aliyev addresses participants of 9th Congress of Azerbaijan Council of Elders

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the 9th Congress of the Azerbaijan Council of Elders, Report informs.

The address reads:

"Dear congress participants,

I sincerely congratulate you on the commencement of the 9th Congress of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan.

The tradition of eldership, rooted in the ancient moral and ethical values of the Azerbaijani people, is one of the most important pillars of our national heritage. Respect for elders has always held a prominent place as a fundamental value both in Azerbaijani oral folk literature and in written literature. It is no coincidence that in the epic Book of Dede Korkut, which reflects the historical past and customs of our people, respect for the advice and words of elders is portrayed as the highest moral quality.

Guided by the historical traditions of our people, our elders, who have always successfully fulfilled the important mission entrusted to them, serve in society as guarantors of preserving moral and spiritual values and ensuring intergenerational continuity. At the same time, our elders have exceptional merits in continuing national statehood traditions and strengthening civic solidarity.

It was precisely our youth, raised in the spirit of patriotism and self-sacrifice by our elders, who played an important role in achieving our glorious Victory in the Patriotic War. Thanks to the national pride and love for the Motherland instilled in the younger generation by our elders, who had lived for more than 30 years longing for their lands and had witnessed the pain and suffering of war, a new page was written in the modern military history of our people.

It is gratifying that today our elders actively participate in all spheres of the country's life. The growing threats in the world, especially the erosion of national and spiritual values and family values in many countries as a result of globalization and the harmful influence of social media platforms, further highlight the significance and role of the institution of eldership existing in Azerbaijan. One of the main tasks facing our elders is to raise our youth in the spirit of national patriotism and attachment to their roots and to guide them onto the right path.

Founded at the end of the last century and bringing together distinguished figures who have devoted their lives to serving society, the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan has come a long way and continues today to contribute to the development of our country. The Council takes part in the country's socio-political and humanitarian development, in resolving current issues of public life, and in the upbringing of the younger generation.

I am confident that the discussions to be held and the decisions to be adopted at the 9th Congress will serve to improve the activities of the Council of Elders and further strengthen the organization's role in the socio-political life of the country.

I wish the Congress every success and each of you strong health, long life, and success in your valuable public activities."