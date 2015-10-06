Plenary session of Milli Mejlis starts

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Next autumn plenary session of Milli Mejlis began.

Report informs, discussion of 34 issues are on the agenda of the session, which will be held under chairmanship of speaker, Ogtay Asadov.

Approval of transactions signed between two countries, changes to Administrative Offences Code, Criminal Code and Code of Execution of Punishment, some drafts of laws, as well as “On Freedom of Religion”, “On Mass Media”, “On State Registration of Legal Persons and State Registry” and several economic laws are considered in the session.

Amendments to “On Education”, “On Narcological Service and Control”, “On Turnover of Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors”, “On Road Traffic”, “On Police”, “On Private Medical Service”, “On National Archive Fund”, “On Public Television and Radio Broadcasting”, “On Culture” drafts law also are in the agenda.