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    Places of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: Tracing Molla-Eyyublu"s history

    Domestic policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 15:36
    Places of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: Tracing Molla-Eyyublus history

    A study conducted as part of the "Places of Memory of Western Azerbaijan" project examines the history of Molla-Eyyublu, an Azerbaijani village in present-day Armenia now known as Dzoramut. The village was left largely empty after its Azerbaijani residents were driven out in the late 1980s.

    Report informs that an article on the study was published in Perished Civilization.

    Tsarist-era sources from the late 19th century record the village under the name Molla-Eyyublu, while in Soviet sources it appears as Evlu. The study says the village was renamed Dzoramut in April 1991 as part of a policy of Armenianization and the erasure of Azerbaijani heritage in Armenia.

    Since 1995, the village has been part of Lori Province of the Republic of Armenia.

    During the Tsarist period, it was part of the Borchali Uyezd of the Tiflis Governorate.

    Tsarist-era statistical records, also cited in Armenian sources, indicate that at various times before 1914 the village was inhabited exclusively or predominantly by ancestors of the Azerbaijanis.

    In 1886, the village had 58 inhabitants, all of whom were ancestors of the Azerbaijanis. In 1914, the village had 127 inhabitants, predominantly ancestors of the Azerbaijanis. In 1959, the village had 577 inhabitants, predominantly Azerbaijanis.

    Between 2021 and 2024, extensive fieldwork was conducted across the territory of Armenia, including in remote mountainous regions. The research was undertaken in preparation for the book The Perished Civilization and focused on identifying and documenting surviving Azerbaijani heritage sites. During the fieldwork, an Azerbaijani cemetery with several dozen gravestones was discovered in the village. Some of the gravestones have survived. A number of them bear Arabic inscriptions and date to the 19th century.

    Places of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: Tracing Molla-Eyyublu"s history

    Western Azerbaijan Azerbaijan's history
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