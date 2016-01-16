​Pensions of disabled persons at 20 January incidents increased

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing pensions for persons who have become disabled due to the events of January 20, 1990.
Report informs, pursuant to the decree of February 1, 2016 the monthly pension will be increased by 10%.
Disabilty group I - 165 AZN
Disability group II - 143 AZN
Disability group III - 110 AZN
The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to solve issues arising from the decree.
