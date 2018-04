Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Azerbaijani Minister of Justice, Chief of Penitentiary Service (PS) of Justice Ministry has been awarded a new rank.

Report informs, Police Major General Jeyhun Hasanov was awarded a rank of Justice Major General.

Notably, J.Hasanov appointed to the post of PS Chief last month. Until that time, he worked as a chief of Main Transportation Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).