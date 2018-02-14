Panahov: CEC invited representatives of international organizations to observe elections

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/383c6b37d50ac85fe2ec87654b52b1d3/74b8fc58-7fec-44ce-8865-5b82223cc46a_292.jpg

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ "No one - no party member, organization representative, employee of a government agency should allow disadvantages to happen in elections."

Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) told reporters.

"We will keep our focus on the voting process till it ends," he said.

Panahov noted that the CEC has invited representatives of international organizations to follow the election process: "We have always cooperated with them on the basis of mutual respect. Presidential elections are considered as a key event, the fate of the country is solved. That's why everything should be within the law."