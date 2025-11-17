Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Over 2,800 hectares of land cleared of landmines in two weeks in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 13:18
    Over 2,800 hectares of land cleared of landmines in two weeks in Azerbaijan

    From November 1 to 16, as many as 127 anti-tank mines, 265 anti-personnel mines, and 3,207 items of unexploded ordnance were discovered and cleared in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, according to the weekly update of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Report informs.

    During this period, an area of ​​2,894.7 hectares was cleared of mines.

    The operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.

    Son iki həftədə 2 800 hektardan çox ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: За две недели от мин очищена территория площадью свыше 2800 га

