Over 2,800 hectares of land cleared of landmines in two weeks in Azerbaijan

From November 1 to 16, as many as 127 anti-tank mines, 265 anti-personnel mines, and 3,207 items of unexploded ordnance were discovered and cleared in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, according to the weekly update of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Report informs.

During this period, an area of ​​2,894.7 hectares was cleared of mines.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.