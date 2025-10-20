Over 1,587 hectares of Azerbaijan's liberated areas cleared of mines past week

From October 13 through 19, a total of 69 anti-tank mines, 61 anti-personnel mines, and 2,000 pieces of unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report says, citing weekly update from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to the agency, humanitarian mine clearance operations during the week covered an area of 1,587.8 hectares.

The operations were conducted by ANAMA in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies. The demining work took place across multiple districts, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

Additionally, clearance was carried out in the recently liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district.