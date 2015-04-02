Occupation of Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan turns 22

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ On March 27 of 1993 the Armenian armed forces launched large scale offensive that resulted in the occupation of the Kalbajar region on April 2 of 1993.

Report informs, in the result of occupation of the region covering an area of 1936 square kilometers, 55 servicemen and hundreds of civilians became martyrs, 321 people were taken prisoners and histages, 130 settlements were captured by Armenians, 116 libraries, 97 schools, 43 clubs, 42 culture houses, 9 kindergartens and hospitals were damaged and 52,000 Azerbaijan turned into IDP.

Notably, resolution No 822 was adopted after occupation of the Kalbajar region at the session of the UN security council.

The resolution demands withdrawal of Armenian occupational forces from Kalbajar and other occupied regions of Azerbaijan but no regulation of the resolution has been executed so far.