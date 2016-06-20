Number of YAP deputies in parliament reached 72

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The number of deputies of the ruling party "Yeni Azerbaijan" has reached 72 people in Milli Majlis.

Report informs, the 72th MP of Party was elected from Agdash constituency No 90. 71st YAP candidate won the election at 5th convocation in 2015.The ruling party also nominated candidates also from Agdash constituency No90, the election results of which were annulled. On June 18 re-elections chairman of the regional organization of the party Javid Osmanov represented the party. According to the preliminary data, on the second ballot in this constituency 19,674 (85.56%) out of 40,203 people voted for J.Osmanov. Thus, the number of deputies of the NAP reached 72.

The party "New Azerbaijan" officially nominated 71 of them. One of them - a member of YAP Mirzadzhan Khalilov participated in the elections on its own initiative. He was elected from the first Sumgait electoral district No 41.